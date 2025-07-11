You paid income tax on what? 9 outrageous government schemes from history

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
In 18th-century England, windows became a luxury tax. Rich homes paid more, so many simply bricked them up—turning mansions into dim, airless tombs to dodge government sunlight charges.
In Tsarist Russia, beards were taxed—and proof came in the form of a coin-like beard token. Refuse to shave? You’d better have your beard license ready or face the czar’s wrath.
Ancient Rome taxed urine—yes, urine—because it was valuable for tanning and laundry. Public urinals became revenue goldmines, and emperors literally profited off human waste.
In Georgian England, hats were taxed based on fanciness. Gentlemen wore plainer caps or no hats at all—until lawmakers figured that out and taxed hat sellers instead.
In Maine, every pound of wild blueberries grown is taxed to support the industry itself. That pie? It’s not just sweet—it’s state-funded.
Missouri once slapped a tax on unmarried men aged 21–50. Stay single, pay up. It wasn’t love—it was revenue policy dressed as morality.
Denmark, Ireland, and New Zealand tax cow emissions. Flatulent herds now come with climate penalties, making livestock one of the world’s gassiest liabilities.
Maryland charges a 6% tax on tattoos, body piercings, and even electrolysis. Your ink isn’t just art—it’s a taxable canvas.
In 1711 England, each deck of playing cards was stamped and taxed. Counterfeiters sparked a black market, and illegal poker nights took on a whole new meaning.