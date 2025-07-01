Your junk car is worth ₹2 lakh: India’s scrappage rule turns trash into treasure

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Turn your old car into cash: India’s scrappage policy offers up to ₹2 lakh in savings through scrap value, tax rebates, and discounts—if you know how to claim it.
That rusting ride in your driveway? It could be worth over ₹1.5 lakh thanks to India’s scrappage certificate perks, manufacturer discounts, and state rebates.
Tata, Maruti, Hyundai and others are rewarding scrappers with 5% discounts on new rides—scrapping your car is now a ticket to brand-new savings.
Forget registration fees when you buy your next car—scrapping your old one wipes that charge clean off your bill.
Only authorized scrapping centers can issue the golden ticket: the scrappage certificate that unlocks every discount, waiver, and rebate.
India’s scrappage policy isn’t just green—it’s generous. Scrap your polluter, get paid, and upgrade to a cleaner, cheaper new vehicle.