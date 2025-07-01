Your junk car is worth ₹2 lakh: India’s scrappage rule turns trash into treasure

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Scrap Jackpot

Turn your old car into cash: India’s scrappage policy offers up to ₹2 lakh in savings through scrap value, tax rebates, and discounts—if you know how to claim it.

Vehicle Payoff

Don’t junk it—monetize it. Scrapping your old vehicle can fetch up to 6% of a new car’s price plus a 25% road tax cut and waived registration fees.

Hidden Windfall

That rusting ride in your driveway? It could be worth over ₹1.5 lakh thanks to India’s scrappage certificate perks, manufacturer discounts, and state rebates.

Bye-Bye, Road Tax

Scrap your old car and save big—some states slash road tax by 25% when you buy a new one with a scrappage certificate in hand.

Manufacturer Bonus

Tata, Maruti, Hyundai and others are rewarding scrappers with 5% discounts on new rides—scrapping your car is now a ticket to brand-new savings.

No Fee, No Fuss

Forget registration fees when you buy your next car—scrapping your old one wipes that charge clean off your bill.

₹6 Lakh Swap

Scrapping a ₹6 lakh car could yield ₹60K–₹2 lakh in total benefits. That’s not junk—that’s smart financial recycling.

Authorized Advantage

Only authorized scrapping centers can issue the golden ticket: the scrappage certificate that unlocks every discount, waiver, and rebate.

Upgrade Incentive

India’s scrappage policy isn’t just green—it’s generous. Scrap your polluter, get paid, and upgrade to a cleaner, cheaper new vehicle.
Related Stories

Size of a mosquito, built by China: The terrifying new face of espionage India builds an 8-ton bunker buster: A homegrown answer to America’s ‘Mother of All Bombs’ ₹6 lakh to save your old car in Delhi: The only legal escape from city's fuel ban Hydration gone viral: Why India's Gen Z is obsessed with a ₹3,999 water cup