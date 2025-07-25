Zero Income Tax? These Countries Offer It but There’s Always a Catch

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Dubai Dilemma

No income tax, lavish lifestyle—but 9% corporate tax kicks in if you run a business. Dubai’s Golden Visa draws dreamers, but the cost of entry isn’t just financial—residency hinges on status, not spontaneity.

Bahamas Catch

Tax-free beaches come with sticker shock. The Bahamas spares your income but not your wallet—VAT, stamp duties, and pricey real estate ($750K+) are the price of tropical serenity.

Bermuda Blockers

Zero income tax? Yes. But Bermuda makes up for it with customs duties and steep employer payroll taxes. Add limited residency options, and you’ve got a paradise that guards its gates tightly.

Monaco Myth

It’s not just James Bond billionaires. Monaco has no income tax—but residency demands true presence and real money. Social charges and sky-high costs mean this Riviera dream doesn’t come cheap.

Qatar Quandary

No income tax, but it’s not an open-door policy. Unless you’ve got an employer to back you, Qatar’s 5% VAT and strict residency system can turn that dream relocation into red tape frustration.

Brunei Barrier

Peaceful, wealthy, and tax-free—but almost impossible to call home. Brunei levies virtually no taxes but offers almost no path to residency unless you’re already connected.

Cayman Cost

Tax-free status draws the wealthy—but the Caymans bite back with high import duties, steep property prices, and investment-based residency thresholds. Paradise, but not for the passive.

Vanuatu Shortcut

Want zero taxes and a second passport fast? Vanuatu sells both—for a price. With 12.5% VAT and limited infrastructure, it’s less utopia, more offshore hedge.

Antigua Angle

No income tax and sun all year—but you’ll need $230K+ to buy your way in. Antigua’s citizenship-by-investment scheme is one of the most accessible—but it’s still pay-to-stay.
Related Stories

Hulk Hogan’s Lesser-Known Firsts: From Baseball Dreams to Baptism at 69 Aashka Goradia left acting: Now she runs a Rs 1,200 crore beauty empire A Warning for Us All: Kabul may become Earth’s first thirsty city Trump wants cane sugar in Coke: But is it actually any healthier?