Zero Income Tax? These Countries Offer It but There’s Always a Catch

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
No income tax, lavish lifestyle—but 9% corporate tax kicks in if you run a business. Dubai’s Golden Visa draws dreamers, but the cost of entry isn’t just financial—residency hinges on status, not spontaneity.
Tax-free beaches come with sticker shock. The Bahamas spares your income but not your wallet—VAT, stamp duties, and pricey real estate ($750K+) are the price of tropical serenity.
Zero income tax? Yes. But Bermuda makes up for it with customs duties and steep employer payroll taxes. Add limited residency options, and you’ve got a paradise that guards its gates tightly.
It’s not just James Bond billionaires. Monaco has no income tax—but residency demands true presence and real money. Social charges and sky-high costs mean this Riviera dream doesn’t come cheap.
No income tax, but it’s not an open-door policy. Unless you’ve got an employer to back you, Qatar’s 5% VAT and strict residency system can turn that dream relocation into red tape frustration.
Peaceful, wealthy, and tax-free—but almost impossible to call home. Brunei levies virtually no taxes but offers almost no path to residency unless you’re already connected.
Tax-free status draws the wealthy—but the Caymans bite back with high import duties, steep property prices, and investment-based residency thresholds. Paradise, but not for the passive.
Want zero taxes and a second passport fast? Vanuatu sells both—for a price. With 12.5% VAT and limited infrastructure, it’s less utopia, more offshore hedge.
No income tax and sun all year—but you’ll need $230K+ to buy your way in. Antigua’s citizenship-by-investment scheme is one of the most accessible—but it’s still pay-to-stay.