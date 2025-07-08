Zomato’s boss is now into planes: What’s he planning to deliver next?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Sky Buses

Forget 180-seaters and jet fuel giants—Goyal’s vision soars in 12-seater planes that hop between small towns. Think less Boeing, more bus terminal in the clouds.

Airtime Hacks

Stuck in a 30-hour train from Lucknow to Ranchi? LAT promises a 90-minute skip across skies. It’s not just faster—it could redefine rural India’s idea of distance.

Representative pic

Zomato Roots

This isn’t Goyal’s first brush with the hinterland. Zomato’s gritty Tier 2 expansion birthed a question he couldn’t shake: why can’t flying feel like food delivery?

Runway Rot

India’s 450+ airstrips are mostly ghost towns. LAT isn’t building new airports—it’s exhuming the dead ones and rerouting the future through forgotten runways.

Representative pic

Plane Math

Regional aviation sounds sexy—until you look at the margins. LAT’s real gamble? Making a historically loss-making segment finally pay for itself.

Representative pic

Made For Bharat

LAT isn’t tweaking Western models. These aircraft are designed in and for India—its climate, its chaos, its short hauls, its sprawling heartland.

Representative pic

Government Lift

With India pumping out 350 new airports by 2047 and extending UDAN, Goyal’s timing is sharp. LAT isn’t just riding a wave—it’s helping generate it.

Representative pic

Duopoly Disrupt

Airbus and Boeing have no real low-capacity competition. LAT is quietly building what they won’t touch—a microfleet for macro impact.

Representative pic

Dream Tarmac

What if a village kid’s first flight isn’t to Dubai, but to the nearest city for college? LAT’s promise isn’t just transport—it’s transformation by tarmac.

Representative pic
Related Stories

Detox, discipline, devotion: The hidden science behind Kanwar Yatra The visa with no taxes, no bosses, no strings: Indians are flocking to it How China tried to kill the Rafale: And no, it did not use any missile 'A business tip from Lord Krishna': Udupi’s catering empire has a 5,000-year-old secret