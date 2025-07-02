'7% isn’t enough': The silent trap eating your wealth every day

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
You think your FD gives 7%? Subtract inflation and tax, and your “returns” barely crawl forward. It’s financial cardio—exhausting effort, zero mileage.
Inflation doesn’t scream like a crash. It whispers, simmers, stays invisible—until your retirement dreams are cooked in silence, one degree at a time.
Chasing nominal returns is like reading speed without direction. Real wealth lies in beating inflation, not in racking up percentage points on paper.
Financial progress isn’t about what you earn—it’s about what you keep after inflation. That 6% return? It might just be a polite 0.5% in disguise.
Markets crash. You react. But inflation? It steals quietly—shrinking the value of your salary, savings, and future, all while you sleep.
Equity SIPs aren’t just investments—they’re inflation armor. Volatile? Yes. But over decades, they quietly outpace the very threat most ignore.
There’s no single shield. But gold, floating-rate debt, REITs, and index funds, combined wisely, form a portfolio that punches back at rising prices.
Will your money buy more in 2045—or less? If you’re not beating inflation today, the answer is already scripted. And it’s not in your favour.
We fear stock crashes, but not grocery creep. That’s the trap. Inflation isn’t a blip—it’s the baseline shift that rewrites your financial story.