'7% isn’t enough': The silent trap eating your wealth every day

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Treadmill Wealth

You think your FD gives 7%? Subtract inflation and tax, and your “returns” barely crawl forward. It’s financial cardio—exhausting effort, zero mileage.

Boiling Slowly

Inflation doesn’t scream like a crash. It whispers, simmers, stays invisible—until your retirement dreams are cooked in silence, one degree at a time.

Nominal Trap

Chasing nominal returns is like reading speed without direction. Real wealth lies in beating inflation, not in racking up percentage points on paper.

Real Return Rule

Financial progress isn’t about what you earn—it’s about what you keep after inflation. That 6% return? It might just be a polite 0.5% in disguise.

Silent Killer

Markets crash. You react. But inflation? It steals quietly—shrinking the value of your salary, savings, and future, all while you sleep.

SIP Discipline

Equity SIPs aren’t just investments—they’re inflation armor. Volatile? Yes. But over decades, they quietly outpace the very threat most ignore.

Diversify Defense

There’s no single shield. But gold, floating-rate debt, REITs, and index funds, combined wisely, form a portfolio that punches back at rising prices.

2045 Math

Will your money buy more in 2045—or less? If you’re not beating inflation today, the answer is already scripted. And it’s not in your favour.

Noise vs Signal

We fear stock crashes, but not grocery creep. That’s the trap. Inflation isn’t a blip—it’s the baseline shift that rewrites your financial story.
Related Stories

Demat by design: What Groww’s mutual fund shift means for your SIPs 10% rule, 100% peace: Why too much gold could cost you more Want exclusive airport perks? Here are 10 ways to get lounge access fast NPS Vatsalya: Your child can get more than Rs 10 crore. Here's how