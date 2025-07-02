Demat by design: What Groww’s mutual fund shift means for your SIPs

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Quiet Shift

Starting 5 June, Groww began processing all new mutual fund purchases in demat form by default—a structural change that many users only discovered after placing new orders.

Two-Mode Puzzle

Investors now find themselves holding the same scheme in both SoA and demat formats—raising new questions about folio tracking, convenience, and consolidation.

Opt-Out, Not Opt-In

While Groww did notify users via email, the default setting changed without an in-app prompt. Opting to remain in SoA mode now requires an OTP-based override at checkout.

Record-Keeping Reset

Demat brings benefits like unified portfolio views and simplified updates to personal details, making it a streamlined option for some investors seeking a consolidated interface.

Platform Dependency

One key trade-off: demat units are generally tied to a single broker’s ecosystem. Unlike SoA, they can’t easily be redeemed or moved via third-party platforms.

STP Enabled, SWP Pending

Groww supports STPs and redemptions in rupee terms on demat, but SWPs remain unavailable. This could impact users managing monthly withdrawals or retirement flows.

Off-Platform Access

Demat units require interaction with depository portals like CDSL or NSDL for off-platform actions. By contrast, SoA units can be accessed across MF Central, MFU, or directly via AMCs.

Industry Trend

Other platforms like Zerodha and Paytm Money also use demat by default. The shift aligns with broader fintech trends, though not all players have moved away from SoA.

Informed Decision

Experts advise investors to weigh both formats based on their needs—flexibility versus consolidation—especially in the absence of unified industry direction on default modes.
Related Stories

10% rule, 100% peace: Why too much gold could cost you more Why rich Indians are choosing Dubai over Delhi NCR for investments NPS Vatsalya: Your child can get more than Rs 10 crore. Here's how Major shake-up in small savings: What’s changing in PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi