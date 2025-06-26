Broke and overweight at 14: Now Shivam Dube’s dropping ₹27.5 cr on homes

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

₹12 Cr Retain? Yes.

For IPL 2025, CSK retained Shivam Dube for a whopping ₹12 crore—triple his previous salary. From benchwarmer to bank-breaker, his value has exploded.

₹30 Crore Man

With a net worth crossing ₹30 crore, Dube has quietly become one of India’s richest “late-bloomer” cricketers. And he’s just getting started.

Luxury Swipe

He recently dropped ₹27.5 crore on not one, but two luxury Mumbai apartments. The boy who once quit cricket is now buying skyline views.

Comeback King

At 14, he quit cricket due to weight and money issues. At 19, he returned. By 31, he was a T20 World Champion and CSK’s game-changer.

Power Hitter Payday

He’s smashed five sixes in an over—twice. That raw power made him a must-have, pushing his IPL career earnings past ₹22 crore.

Contract Cash-In

He’s on BCCI’s Grade C list, pulling ₹1 crore a year—plus per-match fees for India and Mumbai. Every format adds to his bank.

Endorsement Magnet

From sportswear to biryani brands, Dube’s growing appeal has brought in sponsors like Parimatch, Bullrage, and Voods Lifestyle.

Trophy + Trust

His role in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup win raised his stock on and off the field. Dube’s brand now equals performance + pedigree.

Breaking Norms,  Making News

He made headlines marrying outside his religion. Off the pitch, Dube lives bold—whether it’s love, life, or luxury buys.
