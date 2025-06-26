Broke and overweight at 14: Now Shivam Dube’s dropping ₹27.5 cr on homes

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
For IPL 2025, CSK retained Shivam Dube for a whopping ₹12 crore—triple his previous salary. From benchwarmer to bank-breaker, his value has exploded.
With a net worth crossing ₹30 crore, Dube has quietly become one of India’s richest “late-bloomer” cricketers. And he’s just getting started.
He recently dropped ₹27.5 crore on not one, but two luxury Mumbai apartments. The boy who once quit cricket is now buying skyline views.
At 14, he quit cricket due to weight and money issues. At 19, he returned. By 31, he was a T20 World Champion and CSK’s game-changer.
He’s smashed five sixes in an over—twice. That raw power made him a must-have, pushing his IPL career earnings past ₹22 crore.
He’s on BCCI’s Grade C list, pulling ₹1 crore a year—plus per-match fees for India and Mumbai. Every format adds to his bank.
From sportswear to biryani brands, Dube’s growing appeal has brought in sponsors like Parimatch, Bullrage, and Voods Lifestyle.
His role in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup win raised his stock on and off the field. Dube’s brand now equals performance + pedigree.
He made headlines marrying outside his religion. Off the pitch, Dube lives bold—whether it’s love, life, or luxury buys.