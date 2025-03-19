IPL 2025 captains: From Rishabh Pant to Pat Cummins, who is making how much money

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Rishabh Pant leads the team, earning ₹27 crore.
Shreyas Iyer serves as captain with a salary of ₹26.75 crore.
Pat Cummins captains the side, receiving ₹18 crore.
Ruturaj Gaikwad leads the team, earning ₹18 crore.
Sanju Samson serves as captain with a salary of ₹18 crore.
Axar Patel captains the side, receiving ₹16.5 crore.
Shubman Gill leads the team, earning ₹16.5 crore.
Hardik Pandya serves as captain with a salary of ₹16.35 crore.
Rajat Patidar captains the side, receiving ₹11 crore.
Ajinkya Rahane leads the team, earning ₹1.5 crore