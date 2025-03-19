IPL 2025 captains: From Rishabh Pant to Pat Cummins, who is making how much money

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Rishabh Pant leads the team, earning ₹27 crore.

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer serves as captain with a salary of ₹26.75 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Pat Cummins captains the side, receiving ₹18 crore.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Ruturaj Gaikwad leads the team, earning ₹18 crore.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Sanju Samson serves as captain with a salary of ₹18 crore.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Axar Patel captains the side, receiving ₹16.5 crore.

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Shubman Gill leads the team, earning ₹16.5 crore.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Hardik Pandya serves as captain with a salary of ₹16.35 crore.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Rajat Patidar captains the side, receiving ₹11 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Ajinkya Rahane leads the team, earning ₹1.5 crore
