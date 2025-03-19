IPL 2025: Nine big games you should not be missing. All the details

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

March 22, 2025 - KKR vs RCB (Season Opener)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata Time: 7:30 PM IST This match will set the tone for the season, featuring Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

March 23, 2025 - SRH vs RR

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Time: 3:30 PM IST An early clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

March 23, 2025 - CSK vs MI

Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Time: 7:30 PM IST A high-profile match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

March 28, 2025 - CSK vs RCB (Southern Derby)

Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Time: 7:30 PM IST A rivalry match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

April 5, 2025 - MI vs CSK (El Clasico of IPL)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Time: 7:30 PM IST One of the most anticipated matches of the season, pitting two of the most successful franchises against each other.

April 13, 2025 - RR vs RCB (Battle of the Royals)

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Time: 3:30 PM IST A clash between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, featuring aggressive batting and spin-heavy bowling.

April 21, 2025 - KKR vs GT

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata Time: 7:30 PM IST A crucial match for both teams as they vie for playoff spots.

May 10, 2025 - LSG vs RCB (Pant vs Kohli)

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Time: 7:30 PM IST A match that could decide playoff spots, featuring dynamic leaders Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli.

May 18, 2025 - GT vs CSK

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Time: 3:30 PM IST A late-season clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, potentially impacting the playoff standings.
