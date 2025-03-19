IPL 2025: Nine big games you should not be missing. All the details

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata Time: 7:30 PM IST This match will set the tone for the season, featuring Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Time: 3:30 PM IST An early clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.
Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Time: 7:30 PM IST A high-profile match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
Venue: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Time: 7:30 PM IST A rivalry match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Time: 7:30 PM IST One of the most anticipated matches of the season, pitting two of the most successful franchises against each other.
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur Time: 3:30 PM IST A clash between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, featuring aggressive batting and spin-heavy bowling.
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata Time: 7:30 PM IST A crucial match for both teams as they vie for playoff spots.
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Time: 7:30 PM IST A match that could decide playoff spots, featuring dynamic leaders Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli.
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Time: 3:30 PM IST A late-season clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, potentially impacting the playoff standings.