Q1 Shock List Revealed: Are your stocks among the 140+ in decline?

Despite clocking ₹1 lakh crore in revenue, Tata Motors’ bottom line plunged 31%. It’s not just a dip—it’s a flashing red light for India’s flagship auto sector.
Asian Paints may colour your walls, but its profits just lost their sheen. A 6% drop signals deeper cracks in India’s consumer staples once thought recession-proof.
Sula Vineyards' 87% profit crash turns wine into whine. As luxury consumption dries up, even the premium glass isn’t safe from the slowdown’s bitter aftertaste.
Adani Enterprises' earnings tanked 46%—despite sales touching nearly ₹22,000 crore. India’s most-watched conglomerate isn’t immune to the profit erosion.
From Tata Elxsi to Route Mobile, tech firms posted profit collapses of 22% to 28%. The digital darlings are suddenly dragging, not driving, India’s growth story.
Angel One’s 61% fall. Aarti Industries’ 69%. Bajaj Electricals? Down 94%. Q1 didn’t just underperform—it decimated the bottom lines of India Inc’s mid-tier stars.
141 companies reported twin declines in sales and profits. The Q1 earnings promise? A mirage. Now hopes have migrated to the second half of FY26.
DAM Capital and PSP Projects lost nearly all profits—down 99%. It’s a brutal reminder that not all listed firms weather storms. Some just sink.
Analysts still see light at the end of the fiscal tunnel—credit growth, monsoons, and tax relief may spark a rebound. But for now, the market is holding its breath.