Q1 Shock List Revealed: Are your stocks among the 140+ in decline?

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Profit Vanishing

Despite clocking ₹1 lakh crore in revenue, Tata Motors’ bottom line plunged 31%. It’s not just a dip—it’s a flashing red light for India’s flagship auto sector.

Paint Peels

Asian Paints may colour your walls, but its profits just lost their sheen. A 6% drop signals deeper cracks in India’s consumer staples once thought recession-proof.

Luxury Crushed

Sula Vineyards' 87% profit crash turns wine into whine. As luxury consumption dries up, even the premium glass isn’t safe from the slowdown’s bitter aftertaste.

Adani Stumbles

Adani Enterprises' earnings tanked 46%—despite sales touching nearly ₹22,000 crore. India’s most-watched conglomerate isn’t immune to the profit erosion.

Tech Tumbles

From Tata Elxsi to Route Mobile, tech firms posted profit collapses of 22% to 28%. The digital darlings are suddenly dragging, not driving, India’s growth story.

Collapse Club

Angel One’s 61% fall. Aarti Industries’ 69%. Bajaj Electricals? Down 94%. Q1 didn’t just underperform—it decimated the bottom lines of India Inc’s mid-tier stars.

Profit Mirage

141 companies reported twin declines in sales and profits. The Q1 earnings promise? A mirage. Now hopes have migrated to the second half of FY26.

Broker Breakdown

DAM Capital and PSP Projects lost nearly all profits—down 99%. It’s a brutal reminder that not all listed firms weather storms. Some just sink.

Hope Deferred

Analysts still see light at the end of the fiscal tunnel—credit growth, monsoons, and tax relief may spark a rebound. But for now, the market is holding its breath.
