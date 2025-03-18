Stock recommendations by analyst for March 18: 'Buy' Varun Beverages, ICICI Bank & Chambal Fertilisers shares

LTP: Rs 579.60 | SL: Rs 554 The LKP analyst has included Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd as well in his stock suggestions along with a 'Buy' call. The scrip can scale an upside target of Rs 612, he said. The counter has jumped 68.51% in the past one year. "The stock has been sustaining above the previous consolidation zone. In the short term, an upside move is expected to push the stock towards Rs 612 with support placed at Rs 554," De mentioned.