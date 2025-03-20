Stock recommendations by analyst for March 20: ‘Buy’ SBI, SJVN & MOFSL shares

LTP: Rs 626.50 | SL: Rs 604 The LKP analyst has included Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) as well in his stock suggestions along with a 'Buy' call. The scrip can scale an upside target of Rs 664, he said. The counter has jumped 67.31% in the past one year. "The stock has given a double bottom breakout on daily timeframe. The stock can move towards Rs 664 level in the short term and support is placed at Rs 604," De mentioned.