Stock recommendations by analyst for March 21: Buy Maruti Suzuki, Titan & Zen Technologies shares

Indian equity benchmarks continued their strong upmove for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, led by gains across all sectors. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack soared 899 points or 1.19% to finish at 76,348 and the broader NSE Nifty index climbed 283 points or 1.24% to end at 23,191. India VIX, fear index, slumped 5.22% to 12.60-level.
For March 21 (Friday), an analyst from a domestic brokerage assigned 'Buy' calls on Maruti Suzuki, Titan and Zen Technologies shares. Check stock price targets, analysis, investment rationale and other crucial details about these technical bets.
LTP: Rs 11,762 | SL: Rs 11,300 The Prabhudas Lilladher (PL) analyst has given a 'Buy' call on Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) shares with a target price of Rs 12,800. The country's largest carmaker's scrip has shed 1.50% in the past one year. "MSIL has indicated a positive trend reversal. We suggest buying the stock for an upside target of Rs 12,800, keeping a stop loss of Rs 11,300," said Shiju Koothupalakkal, Technical Research Analyst at PL.
LTP: Rs 3,183.05 | SL: Rs 3,000 The analyst from PL has also selected Titan Company Ltd in his stock recommendations. He has given a 'Buy' call on the counter with an upside target of Rs 3,650 per share. The scrip has slipped 11.35% in a year. "Titan has taken support near the long-term trendline zone of Rs 3,000, indicating a decent pullback. We suggest buying the stock for an upside target of Rs 3,650 with stop loss placed at Rs 3,000," Koothupalakkal stated.
LTP: Rs 1,290 | SL: Rs 1,100 The PL analyst has included Zen Technologies Ltd as well in his stock suggestions along with a 'Buy' call. The scrip can scale an upside target of Rs 1,680, he said. The counter has jumped 42.99% in the past one year. "With the charts looking good, we anticipate further rise in the coming days. One can buy the stock for a target price of Rs 1,680, keeping stop loss placed at Rs 1,100," Koothupalakkal mentioned.
"Nifty has given a falling trendline breakout on daily charts, suggesting a bullish trend reversal. Overall, the outlook remains optimistic, with the potential for a further rally in the short term. On the higher end, Nifty could move towards 23,400 and beyond, while on the lower end, support is placed at 23,000," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
