Stock recommendations by analyst for March 24: Buy Canara Bank, CDSL & HPCL shares

"Nifty continues to move upward following a falling trendline breakout, supported by upbeat sentiment. During the last trading session, the index encountered resistance at 23,382. A decisive move above 23,400 could drive the index higher by another 200 points, as the next resistance is at 23,600. A clear breakout above 23,600 might trigger another leg of the rally. On the other hand, failure to move above 23,400 could lead to near-term consolidation," said Rupak De of LKP Securities.