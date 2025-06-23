The Jasprit Bumrah Mystery: Fit in nets, missing in action, what is going on?

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Jasprit Bumrah’s spine may decide his cricket future. A single misstep or one over too many could trigger a recurrence in the same fragile spot—an injury some call a “career killer.”
What started as “back spasms” in Sydney turned into a potential nightmare—a stress-related injury in the same area he had surgery. And this time, surgery may not be an option.
Clinically fit but not match-ready, Bumrah’s being caged in Bengaluru’s Centre of Excellence. Bowling in nets, yes—but one wrong twist and it’s all over.
Take it from a man who’s been there: Shane Bond says if Bumrah plays back-to-back Tests, he’s playing with fire. One more fracture, and it’s lights out—permanently.
T20s may be flashy, but Tests are brutal. Experts say switching formats without rest is a silent saboteur for fast bowlers—and Bumrah’s body is proof.
He missed IPL 2023. Now the Champions Trophy 2025. Bumrah’s absences have left holes in India’s arsenal during crunch moments—and whispers of “what if” only grow louder.
Doctors, analysts, and ex-players agree: two Tests in a row? Not anymore. Bumrah’s new reality is a delicate dance between greatness and medical red flags.
Each day he’s off the pitch fuels speculation—is he saving himself for a final burst, or delaying the inevitable? Even fans aren’t sure what to believe anymore.
“I don’t listen to noise,” he says. But the noise is deafening. The world wonders if India’s most lethal quick is playing his last innings in slow motion.