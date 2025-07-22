Built by Samsung?: The iPhone Fold’s most unexpected secret

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Crease Crisis

Leaks suggest Apple’s foldable might finally kill the dreaded screen crease—for good. But at what cost, and why did it take Cupertino this long to get it right?

Touch Comeback

No Face ID? Apple might be reviving Touch ID—on the power button—for its $2,000 foldable flagship. A retro move… or a radical rethink of biometric security?

Representative pic

Samsung Secret

Apple’s fiercest rival is quietly building its most advanced screen yet. Yes, Samsung is reportedly supplying displays for the iPhone Fold. Industry irony or quiet coup?

iOS Mutation

iOS 27 isn’t just an update—it’s a transformation. Insiders hint at wild new UI shifts built just for the foldable era. Think multitasking on steroids, and then some.

Wallet Wrecker

Starting at $1,800, it’s set to be Apple’s priciest phone ever. But what exactly are you paying for—and why might some diehards still think it’s worth it?

Hinge Drama

Apple reportedly tested over 100 hinge prototypes. Engineers call it the most complex hardware challenge since the original iPhone. Will it snap expectations?

Aluminum Divorce

Say goodbye to aluminum. The iPhone Fold may debut with an amorphous alloy frame—stronger, lighter, and totally unfamiliar. What is this mystery metal?

Fold Firsts

This isn’t just Apple’s first foldable—it might be the first iPhone with USB-C, satellite features, and 1TB storage, all at once. A convergence or an overkill?

Representative pic

Launch Mirage

The iPhone Fold was almost unveiled in 2024. Insiders spill on why Apple delayed, what they feared, and how they plan to redefine the foldable game in 2026.
Related Stories

Govo GoSurround 320: Immersive wireless speaker with solid bass Hands-free precision: Why you need Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro New Telugu movies OTT releases this week 10 things to know about the new itel Alpha 2 smartwatch