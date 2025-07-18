Can Perplexity kill Google? The new AI search tool everyone’s talking about

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Browser Brawl

Perplexity’s new Comet browser doesn’t just search—it thinks, talks, and summarizes. It’s an ad-free command center for research and discovery. And for Google, it’s a slow-burning headache with a billion-dollar valuation behind it.

Killer Claim

Is Perplexity a “Google killer”? Not yet. But it's gunning for the throne, rewriting the rulebook with citation-backed AI answers instead of blue links—and stealing the hearts of students, coders, and researchers by the millions.

Search Rewired

Gone are the SEO traps and pop-up jungles. Perplexity gives you one clean, sourced, AI-written answer. If Google is a mall, Perplexity is a private guide—and it’s catching on fast among power users.

Comet Rising

More than a browser, Comet is Perplexity’s AI-native operating system for the web. With built-in automation, memory, and summarization, it’s a preview of what post-Google search could look like—and Google knows it.

Market Dent

780 million searches in one month. A 20% monthly growth rate. A $14 billion valuation. Perplexity isn’t just hype—it’s building something sticky. But Google still towers at 89.7% market share.

Loyalty Divide

Google owns “fast answers” and local search. But Perplexity owns context—handling complex questions, long reads, and deep dives. Gen Z and students are already switching tabs—and habits.

Gemini Counter

Google’s response? AI Overviews via Gemini. But experts say it’s clunky, ad-heavy, and late to the party. Perplexity still feels faster, cleaner, and more transparent—especially when facts and citations matter.

Referral Reboot

Publishers are worried: Perplexity drives less web traffic than Google. The rise of AI answers may change how the entire web is monetized—posing new dilemmas for journalism, blogs, and brand visibility.

Identity Shift

Perplexity isn’t trying to replace Google—it’s becoming something else: an AI research layer for the web, built for humans who don’t just click—they think, question, and follow sources. That’s where it wins.
Related Stories

boAt Storm Call 3 Plus: Budget smartwatch champ boAt Lunar Oasis: A solid circular face smartwatch New Telugu movies OTT releases this week 10 things to know about the new itel Alpha 2 smartwatch