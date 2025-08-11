9 Asian Getaways Under ₹50K: Beaches, Mountains, and Feasts on a Budget

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
From ₹45K, sip Ceylon tea in misty Nuwara Eliya, hit golden beaches, and explore Sigiriya without draining your wallet.
₹45K gets you Himalayan views, Pokhara’s lakes, and spiritual vibes—no visa, no fuss, all bliss.
₹48K buys you Ha Long Bay cruises, sizzling street pho, and ancient Hoi An lantern nights.
For ₹48K, party in Bangkok, lounge in Phuket, and eat pad thai for pocket change.
Outside Bali, Surabaya’s so cheap you’ll struggle to spend ₹40K on volcano hikes and beach escapes.
From ₹30K, drift past jungle rivers, chase waterfalls in Luang Prabang, and skip the tourist crush.
₹25K unlocks Angkor Wat, market bargains, and hostels cheaper than a night out at home.
Kuching from ₹35K—mix rainforest treks with KL malls, all without breaking the bank.
Philippines on ₹30K? Island-hop Palawan, dive in Cebu, and feast on street BBQ for ₹50 a skewer.