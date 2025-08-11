9 Books Every Entrepreneur Needs in 2025: From grit to growth hacks

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Build the Damn Thing — Kathryn Finney’s no-nonsense blueprint for underrepresented entrepreneurs ready to own the startup stage.
Burn Rate — Andy Dunn’s raw account of mental battles behind startup success, and the resilience it takes to win.
The Hard Thing About Hard Things — Ben Horowitz’s straight talk on leading when every choice feels impossible.
The Lean Startup — Eric Ries’s adaptive framework for building fast, learning faster, and scaling smart.
Start With Why — Simon Sinek’s rallying cry to root every business move in a deeper mission.
Atomic Habits — James Clear’s method for turning small daily tweaks into massive business breakthroughs.
Permission to Screw Up — Kristen Hadeed’s lessons from mistakes that became her best leadership training.
Shoe Dog — Phil Knight’s behind-the-scenes tale of grit, risk, and the making of a sportswear giant.
Zero to One — Peter Thiel’s push to build businesses that invent the future instead of chasing it.