9 Countries. ₹1 Lakh. The best budget escapes for Indian travelers

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Street food under ₹100, beaches straight out of postcards, and buzzing nightlife just a budget flight away—Thailand remains the undisputed king of frugal luxury.
Where else can you cruise Ha Long Bay, sip egg coffee in Hanoi, and wander lantern-lit alleys of Hoi An—all under ₹1,000 a day? Vietnam is Southeast Asia’s best-kept budget secret.
No passport needed, no visa either. From trekking the Annapurna to café-hopping in Thamel, Nepal delivers spiritual highs and scenic thrills without a financial hangover.
From misty tea estates in Ella to golden beaches in Mirissa, Sri Lanka packs it all in—plus spicy kottu roti and rail rides that feel like magic—all well under ₹1 lakh.
With sky-high towers in KL, lush rainforests in Borneo, and night markets that feed you for pennies, Malaysia is a multi-flavored escape that won’t burn your wallet.
Angkor Wat before sunrise, tuk-tuk rides through Phnom Penh, and hostel beds under ₹500—Cambodia is where ancient ruins and ultra-cheap travel collide beautifully.
Bali isn’t just for honeymooners. Surf schools, yoga retreats, and rice terrace homestays offer soul-soothing vibes—and yes, you can do it all under ₹1 lakh with ease.
Skip the resorts. Stay on Maafushi or Thulusdhoo. With local guesthouses, public ferries, and early bird flights, you get the same turquoise views at a fraction of the price.
Visa-free, pollution-free, and stress-free—Bhutan offers soul-healing hikes, peaceful monasteries, and a budget-friendly escape where Gross National Happiness actually shows.