9 Dubai Jobs You Can Land in 2025: If you’re coming from India

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
AI coders, cybersecurity pros, and data wizards are riding Dubai’s digital wave — with paychecks to match.
Indian doctors, nurses, and specialists are in prime demand across Dubai’s world-class hospitals.
From skyscraper architects to HVAC experts, Dubai’s mega-project boom is fueling an engineering gold rush.
CBSE-trained teachers and school admins are shaping Dubai’s multicultural classrooms.
Hotel managers, chefs, and event planners are cashing in on the tourism surge.
Chartered accountants and bankers are landing some of the highest expat salaries in the city.
Retail pros and customer service champs keep Dubai’s malls and boutiques buzzing.
Warehouse, logistics, and facility managers are the backbone of Dubai’s nonstop commerce.
Admins, HR assistants, and receptionists keep the city’s corporate machine running smooth.