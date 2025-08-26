9 legendary bites: Old-school Kolkata restaurants you must devour this Puja

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Since 1910, Mitra Cafe has been frying up Kolkata’s crispiest kobiraji, fish fry, and mutton chops—a North Kolkata institution where every bite crackles with old-school brilliance.
Arsalan’s legendary biryani needs no intro—juicy chaap, fragrant rice, and queues that snake across decades. It’s not a meal, it’s a Mughlai ritual during Pujo nights.
At Mancherji’s, Kolkata’s only classic Parsi joint, you’ll find Dhansak steeped in nostalgia and custard that tastes like a forgotten wedding toast from 1970s Bombay.
Peter Cat isn’t just a restaurant—it’s a rite of passage. The sizzle of Chelo Kebabs and colonial elegance have fed generations of Park Street loyalists since the swinging ’60s.
Indian Coffee House is less café, more time capsule. Intellectuals sipped, scribbled, and sparred here over fish cutlets and bottomless cups of nostalgia.
Mocambo serves colonial glam on a plate—prawn cocktails, devilled crabs, and baked fish that evoke a Calcutta where every meal was a dressed-up affair.
Trincas marries live music with classic fare—from chicken à la Kiev to chowmein—in a dining hall echoing with Park Street’s golden age glam since 1939.
In Tangra’s shadowy lanes, Kim Pou and 47 South Tangra serve steaming chili pork and yam mein—the spicy, smoky soul of Kolkata’s Chinese food story.
Aaheli brings heirloom Bengali cuisine to five-star finesse—think shorshe ilish, luchi, and bhuna mangsho in a setting made for Puja feasting and family pride.