A ritual few understand: Why devotees offer liquor to Lord Bhairav at this temple

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
In Bhairav temples, devotees bring bottles of alcohol—not as irreverence, but as reverence. These offerings stem from ancient rituals where even taboo items serve sacred purposes.
At Ujjain’s Kal Bhairav temple, priests pour liquor at the deity’s mouth—and it reportedly vanishes. Devotees see it as a miracle. The tradition is as mystifying as it is enduring.
Rooted in powerful tantric practices, Bhairav worship embraces rituals that challenge conventional norms—yet remain deeply spiritual and protective in their intent.
As Kshetrapalaka—the guardian of places—Bhairav accepts offerings that reflect his fierce role. Liquor, in this context, is not indulgence but invocation.
Witnesses say the idol at Ujjain’s temple “drinks” the liquor. Whether mystical or symbolic, this act deepens faith and draws pilgrims from across the country.
This custom dates back centuries, linked to Bhairav’s mythological role as protector and punisher. The practice is less about intoxication, more about intention.
For many, offering alcohol is not superstition but sacred duty. They believe it ensures protection, fulfills wishes, and wards off negative energies.
Despite legal restrictions and evolving norms, the ritual continues—showing how folk traditions adapt yet endure in modern religious life.
Part of the offering is returned as prasad—reminding devotees that even in unusual forms, blessings can flow through deep faith and age-old customs.