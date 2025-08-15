A ritual few understand: Why devotees offer liquor to Lord Bhairav at this temple

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Sacred Offering

In Bhairav temples, devotees bring bottles of alcohol—not as irreverence, but as reverence. These offerings stem from ancient rituals where even taboo items serve sacred purposes.

Divine Tradition

At Ujjain’s Kal Bhairav temple, priests pour liquor at the deity’s mouth—and it reportedly vanishes. Devotees see it as a miracle. The tradition is as mystifying as it is enduring.

Tantric Legacy

Rooted in powerful tantric practices, Bhairav worship embraces rituals that challenge conventional norms—yet remain deeply spiritual and protective in their intent.

Guarded Faith

As Kshetrapalaka—the guardian of places—Bhairav accepts offerings that reflect his fierce role. Liquor, in this context, is not indulgence but invocation.

Miracle Moment

Witnesses say the idol at Ujjain’s temple “drinks” the liquor. Whether mystical or symbolic, this act deepens faith and draws pilgrims from across the country.

Ritual Roots

This custom dates back centuries, linked to Bhairav’s mythological role as protector and punisher. The practice is less about intoxication, more about intention.

Devotee Belief

For many, offering alcohol is not superstition but sacred duty. They believe it ensures protection, fulfills wishes, and wards off negative energies.

Cultural Continuity

Despite legal restrictions and evolving norms, the ritual continues—showing how folk traditions adapt yet endure in modern religious life.

Blessed Exchange

Part of the offering is returned as prasad—reminding devotees that even in unusual forms, blessings can flow through deep faith and age-old customs.
Related Stories

He called the CEO With chili on his hands: The Flamin’ Hot origin that corporate forgot 9 Dubai Jobs You Can Land in 2025: If you’re coming from India Sadhguru’s Stress Secret: Why it’s not your job, it’s your inner wiring Rain, Royals, and Rafting: 9 epic escapes for August's long weekends