Drenched and Dreamy: 9 Indian getaways that come alive when the skies open

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh

Cherrapunji Veil

Where clouds kiss the earth and waterfalls free-fall into oblivion, Cherrapunji turns every step into a soaked wonder—its root bridges and valleys vanish and reappear in a constant misty illusion.

Lonavala Surge

Just hours from Mumbai, Lonavala becomes a live painting in the rains—waterfalls erupt from every crevice, hills glow emerald, and every turn feels like a scene from a monsoon thriller.

Coorg Fever

Coorg isn’t just coffee—it’s a sensory storm. Rain slaps giant leaves, waterfalls boom in green canyons, and the smell of wet soil and spice hangs heavy in the air. Trekking here feels mythic.

Kodaikanal Haze

Star-shaped lakes, Gothic churches, and pine forests dissolve into fog. In monsoon, Kodaikanal becomes a ghost town in the best way possible—intimate, dreamlike, endlessly photogenic.

Udaipur Drenched

The palaces shimmer as lakes brim with fresh rain—Udaipur in monsoon isn’t just romantic, it’s cinematic. Every droplet seems to polish the marble, and heritage blooms in full color.

Wayanad Pulse

In Wayanad, the rains don't fall—they possess. Caves echo with thunder, waterfalls rage like symphonies, and the jungle hums with ancient life. Monsoon here is an immersive baptism.

Goa Reborn

Forget the sun. Goa in monsoon is wild and feral—Dudhsagar roars, forts drip with mossy grandeur, and spice plantations steam like enchanted jungles. It’s the offbeat soul of Goa, revealed.

Chikmagalur Drift

Fog wraps the hills like a blanket in Chikmagalur, where waterfalls spill over cliffs and coffee blooms in the damp. This isn’t a trip, it’s a slow-motion dive into sensory overload.

Mahabaleshwar Rush

When the rains hit Mahabaleshwar, everything surges—waterfalls multiply, strawberries glisten, and valleys vanish into mist. It’s like nature’s version of special effects.
