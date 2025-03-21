‘Escape the heat’ 9 Stunning Indian getaways under ₹50,000 this summer

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Goa | ₹20K–₹30K Sunbathe by golden shores, try thrilling water sports, and roam vibrant flea markets. Stay in cozy hostels or guesthouses without stretching your wallet.
Kerala Backwaters | ₹15K–₹25K Glide through serene canals in houseboats, savor spicy seafood, and embrace slow living. Homestays and budget-friendly boats offer a scenic summer retreat.
Rishikesh | ₹10K–₹20K Start mornings with yoga by the Ganges, conquer white-water rapids by noon, and trek into Himalayan foothills. Stay in peaceful ashrams or lively hostels.
Manali | ₹15K–₹30K Trek to misty trails, soar through paragliding adventures, and explore local charm. Budget stays in guesthouses or hostels make this snowy escape affordable.
Dharamshala | ₹10K–₹20K Visit serene monasteries, hike verdant trails, and sip tea with mountain views. Guesthouses and hostels keep costs low in this peaceful Tibetan hub.
Shimla | ₹15K–₹30K Stroll Mall Road, ride to Kufri, and watch sunsets over rolling hills. Comfortable stays at budget hotels and guesthouses await your summer unwind.
Mysore | ₹8K–₹15K Marvel at Mysore Palace, browse bustling bazaars, and indulge in local dishes. Guesthouses and hostels offer a pocket-friendly cultural deep-dive.
Darjeeling | ₹10K–₹20K Wander lush tea gardens, watch toy trains chug through hills, and enjoy cool breezes. Stay in cozy guesthouses with scenic views that won’t break your bank.
Cherrapunji | ₹8K–₹15K Trek to living root bridges, chase hidden waterfalls, and taste Meghalaya’s flavors. Homestays and guesthouses make this monsoon marvel incredibly accessible.