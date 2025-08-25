From dough to steam: A no-mess guide to perfect Ukadiche Modak

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
Sauté fresh grated coconut in ghee until fragrant, then melt in jaggery—stir till it thickens but stays moist. Cardamom joins at the end for a sweet, spiced kick.
Bring salted water with ghee to a boil. Add rice flour in one go, stir quickly, cover, and rest. Miss the timing, and the dough goes lumpy fast.
Knead the warm dough using wet hands for a soft, non-sticky texture. This step decides whether your modaks will shape or shatter.
Take dough balls and press into a cup shape using your thumb and fingers. Too thick? It won’t cook. Too thin? It’ll tear. Balance is everything.
Spoon in just enough filling to fill but not overflow. Coconut-jaggery mix should sit snugly inside the dough cup—no gaps, no bulges.
Pinch the edges into even pleats and gather them at the top to seal. This is where tradition meets technique—hand-sculpted devotion.
Using a mould? Grease it first, press in the dough, fill, seal the base, and gently unmould. Done right, it pops out like a festive charm.
Place on muslin or a greased plate, then steam for 10–12 minutes. When the skin turns glossy and soft, you’ve hit peak perfection.
Drizzle warm modaks with pure ghee before serving. It’s the final flourish—aromatic, indulgent, and unmistakably festive.