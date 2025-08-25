From dough to steam: A no-mess guide to perfect Ukadiche Modak

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Scented Start

Sauté fresh grated coconut in ghee until fragrant, then melt in jaggery—stir till it thickens but stays moist. Cardamom joins at the end for a sweet, spiced kick.

Flour Drop

Bring salted water with ghee to a boil. Add rice flour in one go, stir quickly, cover, and rest. Miss the timing, and the dough goes lumpy fast.

Warm Knead

Knead the warm dough using wet hands for a soft, non-sticky texture. This step decides whether your modaks will shape or shatter.

Palm Press

Take dough balls and press into a cup shape using your thumb and fingers. Too thick? It won’t cook. Too thin? It’ll tear. Balance is everything.

Stuff Smart

Spoon in just enough filling to fill but not overflow. Coconut-jaggery mix should sit snugly inside the dough cup—no gaps, no bulges.

Pinch Perfect

Pinch the edges into even pleats and gather them at the top to seal. This is where tradition meets technique—hand-sculpted devotion.

Mould Move

Using a mould? Grease it first, press in the dough, fill, seal the base, and gently unmould. Done right, it pops out like a festive charm.

Steam Watch

Place on muslin or a greased plate, then steam for 10–12 minutes. When the skin turns glossy and soft, you’ve hit peak perfection.

Ghee Finish

Drizzle warm modaks with pure ghee before serving. It’s the final flourish—aromatic, indulgent, and unmistakably festive.
Related Stories

He called the CEO With chili on his hands: The Flamin’ Hot origin that corporate forgot 9 Dubai Jobs You Can Land in 2025: If you’re coming from India Sadhguru’s Stress Secret: Why it’s not your job, it’s your inner wiring 9 Asian Getaways Under ₹50K: Beaches, mountains, and feasts on a budget