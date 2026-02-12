Today,
12 February 2026
₹
159,760
₹
146,460
(+0.5%)
(+0.5%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
New
DELHI
12 February 2026
Per 10 grams
kolkata
12 February 2026
₹159,610
₹146,310
(+0.5%)
(+0.5%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
lucknow
12 February 2026
₹159,760
₹146,460
(+0.5%)
(+0.5%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Per 10 grams
Mumbai
12 February 2026
₹159,610
₹146,310
(+0.5%)
(+0.5%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
jaipur
12 February 2026
₹159,760
₹146,460
(+0.5%)
(+0.5%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Patna
12 February 2026
₹159,660
₹146,360
(+0.5%)
(+0.5%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Kochi
12 February 2026
₹159,610
₹146,310
(+0.4%)
(+0.4%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
