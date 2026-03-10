Today,
10 March 2026
₹161,820
₹148,340
(-1.3%)
(-1.3%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
New
DELHI
10 March 2026
Per 10 grams
kolkata
10 March 2026
₹163,620
₹148,190
(-0.1%)
(-0.3%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
LUCKNOW
10 March 2026
₹161,820
₹148,340
(-1.2%)
(-1.2%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Per 10 grams
Mumbai
10 March 2026
₹161,670
₹148,190
(-1.3%)
(-1.3%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
jaipur
10 March 2026
₹161,820
₹148,340
(-1.2%)
(-1.2%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Patna
10 March 2026
₹161,720
₹148,240
(-1.3%)
(-1.3%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Kochi
10 March 2026
₹161,670
₹148,190
(-1.3%)
(-1.3%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
