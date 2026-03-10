Today, 10 March 2026  

₹161,820

₹148,340

(-1.3%)

(-1.3%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

New DELHI

 10 March 2026  

Per 10 grams

kolkata

 10 March 2026

₹163,620

₹148,190

(-0.1%)

(-0.3%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

LUCKNOW

 10 March 2026  

₹161,820

₹148,340

(-1.2%)

(-1.2%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Per 10 grams

Mumbai

10 March 2026

₹161,670

₹148,190

(-1.3%)

(-1.3%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

jaipur

 10 March 2026

₹161,820

₹148,340

(-1.2%)

(-1.2%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Patna

 10 March 2026

₹161,720

₹148,240

(-1.3%)

(-1.3%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Kochi

 10 March 2026 

₹161,670

₹148,190 

(-1.3%)

(-1.3%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams
