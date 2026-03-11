Today, 11 March 2026  

₹162,540

₹149,010

(0.4%)

(0.5%)

24K-

22K-

Per 10 grams

New DELHI

 11 March 2026  

Per 10 grams

kolkata

 11 March 2026

₹162,370

₹148,860

(-0.8%)

(0.5%)

24K-

22K-

Per 10 grams

LUCKNOW

 11 March 2026  

₹162,540

₹149,010

(0.4%)

(0.5%)

24K-

22K-

Per 10 grams

Per 10 grams

Mumbai

11 March 2026

₹162,390

₹148,860

(0.4%)

(0.5%)

24K-

22K-

Per 10 grams

jaipur

 11 March 2026

₹162,540

₹149,010

(0.4%)

(0.5%)

24K-

22K-

Per 10 grams

Patna

 11 March 2026

₹162,440

₹148,910

(0.4%)

(0.5%)

24K-

22K-

Per 10 grams

Kochi

 11 March 2026 

₹162,390

₹148,860 

(+0.4%)

(0.5%)

24K-

22K-

Per 10 grams
