Today, 12 March 2026  

₹163,470

₹149,860

(0.6%)

(0.6%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

New DELHI

 12 March 2026  

Per 10 grams

kolkata

 12 March 2026

₹163,320

₹149,710

(0.6%)

(0.6%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

LUCKNOW

 12 March 2026  

₹163,470

₹149,860

(0.6%)

(0.6%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Per 10 grams

Mumbai

12 March 2026

₹163,320

₹149,710

(0.6%)

(0.6%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

jaipur

 12 March 2026

₹163,470

₹149,860

(0.6%)

(0.6%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Patna

 12 March 2026

₹163,370

₹149,760

(0.6%)

(0.6%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Kochi

 12 March 2026 

₹163,320

₹149,710 

(0.6%)

(0.6%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams
