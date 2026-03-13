Today, 13 March 2026  

₹162,360

₹148,840

(-0.7%)

(-0.7%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

New DELHI

 13 March 2026  

Per 10 grams

kolkata

 13 March 2026

₹162,210

₹148,690

(-0.7%)

(-0.7%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

LUCKNOW

 13 March 2026  

₹162,360

₹148,840

(-0.7%)

(-0.7%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Per 10 grams

Mumbai

13 March 2026

₹162,210

₹148,690

(-0.7%)

(-0.7%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

jaipur

 13 March 2026

₹162,360

₹148,840

(-0.7%)

(-0.7%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Patna

 13 March 2026

₹162,260

₹148,740

(-0.7%)

(-0.7%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Kochi

 12 March 2026 

₹162,210

₹148,690 

(-0.7%)

(-0.7%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams
