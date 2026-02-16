Today,
16 February 2026
₹157,890
₹144,740
(-0%)
(-0%)
24K-
22K-
Per 10 grams
New
DELHI
16 February 2026
Per 10 grams
kolkata
16 February 2026
₹157,740
₹144,590
(-0%)
(-0%)
24K-
22K-
Per 10 grams
lucknow
16 February 2026
₹157,890
₹144,740
(-0%)
(-0%)
24K-
22K-
Per 10 grams
Per 10 grams
Mumbai
16 February 2026
₹157,740
₹144,590
(-0%)
(-0%)
24K-
22K-
Per 10 grams
jaipur
16 February 2026
₹157,890
₹144,740
(-0%)
(-0%)
24K-
22K-
Per 10 grams
Patna
16 February 2026
₹157,790
₹144,640
(-0%)
(-0%)
24K-
22K-
Per 10 grams
Kochi
16 February 2026
₹157,740
₹144,590
(-0.1%)
(-0.1%)
24K-
22K-
Per 10 grams
