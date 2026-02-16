Today, 16 February 2026  

₹157,890

₹144,740 

(-0%)

(-0%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

New DELHI

 16 February 2026  

Per 10 grams

kolkata

 16 February 2026  

₹157,740

₹144,590

(-0%)

(-0%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

lucknow

 16 February 2026  

₹157,890

₹144,740 

(-0%)

(-0%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Per 10 grams

Mumbai

 16 February 2026  

₹157,740

₹144,590

(-0%)

(-0%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

jaipur

 16 February 2026  

₹157,890

₹144,740

(-0%)

(-0%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Patna

 16 February 2026  

₹157,790

₹144,640

(-0%)

(-0%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Kochi

 16 February 2026  

₹157,740

₹144,590 

(-0.1%)

(-0.1%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams
