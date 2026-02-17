Today,
17 February 2026
₹156,580
₹143,540
(-0.9%)
(-0.9%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
New
DELHI
17 February 2026
Per 10 grams
kolkata
17 February 2026
₹156,430
₹143,390
(-0.9%)
(-0.9%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
lucknow
17 February 2026
₹156,580
₹143,540
(-0.9%)
(-0.9%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Per 10 grams
Mumbai
17 February 2026
₹156,430
₹143,390
(-0.9%)
(-0.9%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
jaipur
17 February 2026
₹156,580
₹143,540
(-0.8%)
(-0.8%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Patna
17 February 2026
₹156,480
₹143,440
(-0.9%)
(-0.9%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Kochi
17 February 2026
₹156,430
₹143,390
(-0.9%)
(-0.9%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
