Today, 17 February 2026  

₹156,580

₹143,540 

(-0.9%)

(-0.9%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

New DELHI

 17 February 2026  

Per 10 grams

kolkata

 17 February 2026  

₹156,430

₹143,390

(-0.9%)

(-0.9%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

lucknow

 17 February 2026  

₹156,580

₹143,540 

(-0.9%)

(-0.9%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Per 10 grams

Mumbai

 17 February 2026  

₹156,430

₹143,390

(-0.9%)

(-0.9%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

jaipur

 17 February 2026  

₹156,580

₹143,540

(-0.8%)

(-0.8%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Patna

 17 February 2026  

₹156,480

₹143,440

(-0.9%)

(-0.9%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Kochi

 17 February 2026  

₹156,430

₹143,390 

(-0.9%)

(-0.9%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams
