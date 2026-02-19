Today, 19 February 2026  

₹154,340

₹141,490 

(0%)

(0%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

New DELHI

 19 February 2026  

Per 10 grams

kolkata

 19 February 2026  

₹154,190

₹141,340

(0%)

(0%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

lucknow

 19 February 2026  

₹154,340

₹141,490 

(0%)

(0%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Per 10 grams

Mumbai

 19 February 2026  

₹154,190

₹141,340

(0%)

(0%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

jaipur

 19 February 2026  

₹154,340

₹141,490

(0%)

(0%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Patna

 19 February 2026  

₹154,240

₹141,390

(0%)

(0%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Kochi

 19 February 2026  

₹154,190

₹141,340 

(-0.1%)

(-0.1%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams
