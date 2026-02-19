Today,
19 February 2026
₹154,340
₹141,490
(0%)
(0%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
New
DELHI
19 February 2026
Per 10 grams
kolkata
19 February 2026
₹154,190
₹141,340
(0%)
(0%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
lucknow
19 February 2026
₹154,340
₹141,490
(0%)
(0%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Per 10 grams
Mumbai
19 February 2026
₹154,190
₹141,340
(0%)
(0%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
jaipur
19 February 2026
₹154,340
₹141,490
(0%)
(0%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Patna
19 February 2026
₹154,240
₹141,390
(0%)
(0%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Kochi
19 February 2026
₹154,190
₹141,340
(-0.1%)
(-0.1%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Related Stories
Silver Price Today 17th February 2026: What is the silver rate in your city today? Check the new list here
Gold Price Today 17th February 2026: What is the gold rate in your city today? Check the new list here
Silver Price Today 16th February 2026: What is the silver rate in your city today? Check the new list here
Silver Price Today 13th February 2026: What is the silver rate in your city today? Check the new list here