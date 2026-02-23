Today, 23 February 2026  

₹159,420

₹146,140

(-0.1%)

(-0.1%)

24K-

22K-

Per 10 grams

New DELHI

 23 February 2026  

Per 10 grams

kolkata

 23 February 2026  

₹159,270

₹145,990

(-0.1%)

(-0.1%)

24K-

22K-

Per 10 grams

lucknow

 23 February 2026  

₹159,420

₹146,140 

(-0%)

(-0%)

24K-

22K-

Per 10 grams

Per 10 grams

Mumbai

 23 February 2026  

₹159,270

₹145,990

(-0.1%)

(-0.1%)

24K-

22K-

Per 10 grams

jaipur

 23 February 2026  

₹159,420

₹146,140

(-0%)

(-0%)

24K-

22K-

Per 10 grams

Patna

 23 February 2026  

₹159,320

₹146,040

(-0%)

(-0.1%)

24K-

22K-

Per 10 grams

Kochi

 19 February 2026  

₹159,270

₹145,990 

(-0.1%)

(-0.1%)

24K-

22K-

Per 10 grams
