Today,
23 February 2026
₹159,420
₹146,140
(-0.1%)
(-0.1%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
New
DELHI
23 February 2026
Per 10 grams
kolkata
23 February 2026
₹159,270
₹145,990
(-0.1%)
(-0.1%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
lucknow
23 February 2026
₹159,420
₹146,140
(-0%)
(-0%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Per 10 grams
Mumbai
23 February 2026
₹159,270
₹145,990
(-0.1%)
(-0.1%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
jaipur
23 February 2026
₹159,420
₹146,140
(-0%)
(-0%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Patna
23 February 2026
₹159,320
₹146,040
(-0%)
(-0.1%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Kochi
19 February 2026
₹159,270
₹145,990
(-0.1%)
(-0.1%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
