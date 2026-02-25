Today, 25 February 2026  

₹161,940

₹148,460

(0.2%)

(0.2%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

New DELHI

 25 February 2026  

Per 10 grams

kolkata

 25 February 2026  

₹161,790

₹148,310

(0.2%)

(0.2%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

lucknow

 25 February 2026  

₹161,940

₹148,460 

(0.3%)

(0.3%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Per 10 grams

Mumbai

 25 February 2026  

₹161,790

₹148,310

(0.2%)

(0.2%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

jaipur

 25 February 2026  

₹161,940

₹148,460

(0.2%)

(0.2%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Patna

 25 February 2026  

₹161,840

₹148,360

(0.2%)

(0.2%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Kochi

 25 February 2026  

₹161,790

₹148,310 

(0.2%)

(0.2%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams
Related Stories

Hidden wild treasures: uncover India’s most untamed safari secrets Gold Price Today 23rd February 2026: What is the gold rate in your city today? Check the new list here Silver Price Today 19th February 2026: What is the silver rate in your city today? Check the new list here Gold Price Today 18th February 2026: What is the gold rate in your city today? Check the new list here