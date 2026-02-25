Today,
25 February 2026
₹161,940
₹148,460
(0.2%)
(0.2%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
New
DELHI
25 February 2026
Per 10 grams
kolkata
25 February 2026
₹161,790
₹148,310
(0.2%)
(0.2%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
lucknow
25 February 2026
₹161,940
₹148,460
(0.3%)
(0.3%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Per 10 grams
Mumbai
25 February 2026
₹161,790
₹148,310
(0.2%)
(0.2%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
jaipur
25 February 2026
₹161,940
₹148,460
(0.2%)
(0.2%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Patna
25 February 2026
₹161,840
₹148,360
(0.2%)
(0.2%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Kochi
25 February 2026
₹161,790
₹148,310
(0.2%)
(0.2%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
