Today, 26 February 2026  

₹162,050

₹148,560

(0.1%)

(0.1%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

New DELHI

 26 February 2026  

Per 10 grams

kolkata

 26 February 2026  

₹161,900

₹148,410

(0.1%)

(0.1%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

lucknow

 26 February 2026  

₹162,050

₹148,560

(0.1%)

(0.1%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Per 10 grams

Mumbai

 26 February 2026  

₹161,900

₹148,410

(0.1%)

(0.1%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

jaipur

 26 February 2026  

₹162,050

₹148,560

(0.1%)

(0.1%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Patna

 26 February 2026  

₹161,950

₹148,460

(0.1%)

(0.1%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Kochi

 26 February 2026  

₹161,900

₹148,410 

(0%)

(0%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams
