Today, 27 February 2026  

₹161,820

₹148,340

(-0.1%)

(-0.2%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

New DELHI

 27 February 2026  

Per 10 grams

kolkata

 27 February 2026  

₹161,010

₹147,590

(-0.6%)

(-0.6%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

LUCKNOW

 27 February 2026  

₹161,820

₹148,340 

(-0.1%)

(-0.2%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Per 10 grams

Mumbai

 27 February 2026  

₹161,010

₹147,590

(-0.6%)

(-0.6%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

jaipur

 27 February 2026  

₹161,820

₹148,340

(-0.1%)

(-0.2%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Patna

 27 February 2026  

₹161,720

₹148,240

(-0.1%)

(-0.2%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Kochi

 27 February 2026  

₹161,010

₹147,590 

(-0.6%)

(-0.6%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams
Related Stories

Silver Price Today 26th February 2026: What is the silver rate in your city today? Check the new list here Beyond Medication: The Activities Quietly Rewiring Restless Minds Silver Price Today 25th February 2026: What is the silver rate in your city today? Check the new list here Hidden wild treasures: uncover India’s most untamed safari secrets