Today, 2 March 2026  

₹173,240

₹158,810

(2.5%)

(2.4%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

New DELHI

 2 March 2026  

Per 10 grams

kolkata

 2 March 2026

₹173,090

₹158,660

(2.5%)

(2.5%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

(2.5%)

Per 10 grams

LUCKNOW

 2 March 2026  

₹173,240

₹158,810 

(2.5%)

(2.5%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Per 10 grams

Mumbai

 2 March 2026

₹173,090

₹158,660

(2.5%)

(2.5%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

jaipur

 2 March 2026

₹173,240

₹158,810

(2.5%)

(2.5%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Patna

 2 March 2026

₹173,140

₹158,710

(2.5%)

(2.5%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Kochi

 2 March 2026 

₹173,090

₹158,660 

(2.4%)

(2.4%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams
