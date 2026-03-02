Today,
2 March 2026
₹173,240
₹158,810
(2.5%)
(2.4%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
New
DELHI
2 March 2026
Per 10 grams
kolkata
2 March 2026
₹173,090
₹158,660
(2.5%)
(2.5%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
(2.5%)
Per 10 grams
LUCKNOW
2 March 2026
₹173,240
₹158,810
(2.5%)
(2.5%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Per 10 grams
Mumbai
2 March 2026
₹173,090
₹158,660
(2.5%)
(2.5%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
jaipur
2 March 2026
₹173,240
₹158,810
(2.5%)
(2.5%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Patna
2 March 2026
₹173,140
₹158,710
(2.5%)
(2.5%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Kochi
2 March 2026
₹173,090
₹158,660
(2.4%)
(2.4%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Related Stories
Silver Price Today 27th February 2026: What is the silver rate in your city today? Check the new list here
Gold Price Today 26th February 2026: What is the gold rate in your city today? Check the new list here
Gold Price Today 25th February 2026: What is the gold rate in your city today? Check the new list here
Hidden wild treasures: uncover India’s most untamed safari secrets