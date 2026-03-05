Today,
5 March 2026
₹164,650
₹150,940
(-2%)
(-2%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
New
DELHI
5 March 2026
Per 10 grams
kolkata
5 March 2026
₹164,500
₹150,790
(-2%)
(-2%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
LUCKNOW
5 March 2026
₹164,650
₹150,940
(-1.9%)
(-1.9%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Per 10 grams
Mumbai
5 March 2026
₹164,500
₹150,790
(-2%)
(-2%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
jaipur
5 March 2026
₹164,650
₹150,940
(-1.9%)
(-1.9%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Patna
5 March 2026
₹164,550
₹150,840
(-1.9%)
(-1.9%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Kochi
5 March 2026
₹164,500
₹150,790
(-2%)
(-2%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
