Today, 5 March 2026  

₹164,650

₹150,940

(-2%)

(-2%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

New DELHI

 5 March 2026  

Per 10 grams

kolkata

 5 March 2026

₹164,500

₹150,790

(-2%)

(-2%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

LUCKNOW

 5 March 2026  

₹164,650

₹150,940

(-1.9%)

(-1.9%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Per 10 grams

Mumbai

 5 March 2026

₹164,500

₹150,790

(-2%)

(-2%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

jaipur

 5 March 2026

₹164,650

₹150,940

(-1.9%)

(-1.9%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Patna

 5 March 2026

₹164,550

₹150,840

(-1.9%)

(-1.9%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Kochi

 5 March 2026 

₹164,500

₹150,790 

(-2%)

(-2%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams
