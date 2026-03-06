Today,
6 March 2026
₹163,020
₹149,440
(-1%)
(-1%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
New
DELHI
6 March 2026
Per 10 grams
kolkata
6 March 2026
₹162,870
₹149,290
(-1%)
(-1%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
LUCKNOW
6 March 2026
₹163,020
₹149,440
(-1%)
(-1%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Per 10 grams
Mumbai
6 March 2026
₹162,870
₹149,290
(-1%)
(-1%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
jaipur
6 March 2026
₹163,020
₹149,440
(-1%)
(-1%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Patna
6 March 2026
₹162,920
₹149,340
(-1%)
(-1%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Kochi
5 March 2026
₹162,870
₹149,290
-1.1%
(-1.1%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
