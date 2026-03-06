Today, 6 March 2026  

₹163,020

₹149,440

(-1%)

(-1%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

New DELHI

 6 March 2026  

Per 10 grams

kolkata

 6 March 2026

₹162,870

₹149,290

(-1%)

(-1%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

LUCKNOW

 6 March 2026  

₹163,020

₹149,440

(-1%)

(-1%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Per 10 grams

Mumbai

 6 March 2026

₹162,870

₹149,290

(-1%)

(-1%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

jaipur

 6 March 2026

₹163,020

₹149,440

(-1%)

(-1%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Patna

 6 March 2026

₹162,920

₹149,340

(-1%)

(-1%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Kochi

 5 March 2026 

₹162,870

₹149,290 

-1.1%

(-1.1%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams
