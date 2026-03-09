Today,
9 March 2026
₹163,790
₹150,140
(-1%)
(-1%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
New
DELHI
9 March 2026
Per 10 grams
kolkata
9 March 2026
₹163,630
₹149,990
(-1%)
(-1%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
LUCKNOW
9 March 2026
₹163,790
₹150,140
(0%)
(0%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Per 10 grams
Mumbai
9 March 2026
₹163,630
₹149,990
(-1%)
(-1%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
jaipur
9 March 2026
₹163,790
₹150,140
(0%)
(0%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Patna
9 March 2026
₹163,690
₹150,040
(0%)
(-0.1%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Kochi
9 March 2026
₹163,780
₹150,140
(0%)
(0%)
24K-
22K-
________________________________________
Per 10 grams
Related Stories
Gold Price Today 6th March 2026: What is the gold rate in your city today? Check the new list here
Silver Price Today 6th March 2026: What is the silver rate in your city today? Check the new list here
You Won’t Believe: These 8 foods are secretly making you happier, says research.
Gold Price Today 5th March 2026: What is the gold rate in your city today? Check the new list here