Today, 9 March 2026  

₹163,790

₹150,140

(-1%)

(-1%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

New DELHI

 9 March 2026  

Per 10 grams

kolkata

 9 March 2026

₹163,630

₹149,990

(-1%)

(-1%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

LUCKNOW

 9 March 2026  

₹163,790

₹150,140

(0%)

(0%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Per 10 grams

Mumbai

 9 March 2026

₹163,630

₹149,990

(-1%)

(-1%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

jaipur

 9 March 2026

₹163,790

₹150,140

(0%)

(0%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Patna

 9 March 2026

₹163,690

₹150,040

(0%)

(-0.1%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams

Kochi

 9 March 2026 

₹163,780

₹150,140 

(0%)

(0%)

24K-

22K-

________________________________________

Per 10 grams
Related Stories

Gold Price Today 6th March 2026: What is the gold rate in your city today? Check the new list here Silver Price Today 6th March 2026: What is the silver rate in your city today? Check the new list here You Won’t Believe: These 8 foods are secretly making you happier, says research. Gold Price Today 5th March 2026: What is the gold rate in your city today? Check the new list here