He called the CEO With chili on his hands: The Flamin’ Hot origin that corporate forgot

He mopped floors at Frito-Lay—but when an unseasoned Cheeto rolled by, Richard “Chito” Montañez saw a billion-dollar idea nobody else did.
Inspired by Mexican elote, Montañez blended chili, lime, and pride into the bland snack—flavors corporate America didn’t know it needed.
He skipped protocol, cold-called the CEO, and pitched Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. No slides. No suits. Just spice, hustle, and a dream.
With no R&D lab, Chito tested recipes on his family stove. His first focus group? Relatives licking fingers and asking for more.
From janitor to marketing executive, Montañez climbed the corporate ladder with no college degree—just instincts and boldness.
Montañez didn’t just invent a snack—he changed the corporate approach to Latino markets. Flamin’ Hot became a movement.
Years later, Frito-Lay downplayed his role. But whether or not he “invented” the product, his impact—and ascent—remains undeniable.
The story blazed onto screens in Flamin’ Hot (2023), a biopic celebrating grit, guts, and the kitchen-born revolution that rocked snack shelves.
Fact-checked or not, Montañez’s story endures as gospel in working-class communities: hustle beats hierarchy, spice beats silence.