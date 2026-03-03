Holi Hangover: The Health Mistakes You Didn’t See Coming

Produced by: BusinessToday Desk
Holi lands right when winter loosens its grip and summer isn’t fully in charge—a meteorological tug-of-war your body feels instantly. Doctors at AIIMS warn that sudden temperature swings can weaken immunity, making post-Holi colds common. Staying dry, layering smartly, and avoiding prolonged damp clothes could be the difference between festival high and feverish regret.
Synthetic colours may look dazzling, but dermatologists from the Indian Association of Dermatologists have repeatedly flagged cases of contact dermatitis and eye irritation after Holi. Swapping them for neem, turmeric, and crushed flower petals isn’t quaint—it’s strategic. Organic powders cling softly, wash off easier, and dramatically cut the risk of rashes that can linger long after the music fades.
The loudest Holi parties often end with soaked jeans and shivering selfies. Public health experts note that remaining in wet clothing during seasonal transition increases vulnerability to respiratory infections. A “Tilak Holi” with dry gulal keeps the spirit intact while reducing that post-party sniffle spiral. Less water, fewer chills, same riot of colour.
Before the first splash flies, coat your skin and hair in coconut or mustard oil. Dermatologists say this simple ritual forms a lipid barrier that limits pigment absorption and eases post-Holi scrubbing. Without it, harsh colours cling stubbornly, forcing aggressive washing that strips natural oils. A slick shine now prevents itchy aftermath later.
Every year, ophthalmologists report a spike in eye injuries during Holi—from chemical irritation to scratched corneas. A simple pair of sunglasses can act like riot shields against rogue colour clouds. Tie your hair back, throw on a scarf, and suddenly you’ve turned chaos into controlled celebration, protecting sight and strands in one move.
Cold drinks and sugary gujiyas may dominate the table, but nutritionists suggest balancing indulgence with warm fluids like haldi doodh. Turmeric’s curcumin, backed by multiple clinical studies, carries anti-inflammatory properties that may support immunity. Light, warm meals help digestion cope with festive overload, preventing bloating that can dull the day’s glow.
That moment after the water balloon hits? It’s decisive. Staying in wet clothes during breezy evenings can trigger sudden drops in body temperature. Physicians advise changing immediately and towel-drying thoroughly to stabilize warmth. It sounds mundane, but this quick pivot often separates carefree memories from a week of cough syrup.
If you’re prone to asthma or seasonal allergies, Holi’s powdery clouds can be more threat than thrill. Pulmonologists caution that airborne particles may aggravate wheezing and sinus flare-ups. Keeping prescribed antihistamines handy, avoiding densely packed colour zones, and showering promptly can keep celebration from spiraling into an emergency room visit.
Between dancing, sun exposure, and sugar highs, dehydration creeps in quietly. The World Health Organization emphasizes consistent fluid intake during heat fluctuations to maintain energy and immune resilience. Alternate sweets with water or warm herbal drinks to steady your system. Your stamina on the dance floor may depend less on beats—and more on sips.