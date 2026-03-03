Holi Hangover: The Health Mistakes You Didn’t See Coming

Synthetic colours may look dazzling, but dermatologists from the Indian Association of Dermatologists have repeatedly flagged cases of contact dermatitis and eye irritation after Holi. Swapping them for neem, turmeric, and crushed flower petals isn’t quaint—it’s strategic. Organic powders cling softly, wash off easier, and dramatically cut the risk of rashes that can linger long after the music fades.