Houseboats, races, and rain: 9 reasons to drop everything for Alleppey

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
They call it the Venice of the East for a reason. Glide through palm-lined canals on a houseboat, and you’ll swear time slows down—or maybe disappears completely.
Every August, the Nehru Trophy Snake Boat Race ignites the waters. Giant boats, roaring crowds, and fierce competition—it’s Kerala’s pulse in paddle form.
Alleppey Beach isn’t just pretty—it’s alive. Think golden sands, dusky skies, and locals gathering around the old pier. It’s calm one moment, carnival the next.
Want to ditch the tourist trail? Kayak through tiny canals at dawn, where birds fly low and the water barely ripples. It’s Alleppey in slow, soulful motion.
Punnamada Lake is where legends race—literally. Beyond the boat fever, it offers pure serenity: vast waters, lush banks, and that unmistakable Kerala hush.
Monsoon season is detox season here. From herbal oil massages to deep-rooted Ayurvedic therapy, Alleppey invites you to heal in nature’s lap—no spa playlist needed.
Hidden inside the Revi Karunakaran Museum is a world of royal silver, religious relics, and opulent glasswork—Alleppey’s past told in curated wonder.
A spiral staircase, a salty breeze, and panoramic views that make the climb worth it. This 1860s lighthouse isn’t just a monument—it’s a maritime time machine.
When it rains in Alleppey, it enchants. Misty mornings, glistening greens, empty boats rocking gently in the water—it’s Kerala with the volume turned way down.