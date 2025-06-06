India’s 9 Must-Try Biryanis: The ultimate Eid feast, from Lucknow to Thalassery

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Steeped in saffron, sealed with dough—this biryani isn’t just cooked, it’s orchestrated. The dum-style drama makes Hyderabadi Biryani the undisputed royal of spice and smoke.
No Eid is complete without the tender, yogurt-marinated mutton biryani that simmers its way into your bones. It’s not a dish—it’s tradition layered in ghee.
Polished, perfumed, and perfectly balanced, Lucknowi Biryani whispers luxury. With its pre-cooked meat and mellow masalas, it’s subtlety wrapped in basmati.
Spiced softly and kissed with kewra, Kolkata Biryani brings in potatoes and boiled eggs—not as fillers, but as flavorful essentials in a colonial-Awadhi hybrid.
Forget subtle. This Karnataka-style biryani kicks with tangy tomatoes, green chilies, and jeera samba rice in one explosive pot. Bhatkali doesn’t hold back.
Bold and peppery with sun-dried meats and sharp masalas, Chettinad Biryani brings fire to your feast. It’s not for the faint-tongued.
Layered with fragrant rice and golden yolks, Egg Biryani is light, lush, and criminally underrated. No meat? No problem.
Biryani with edible pearls? Moti Biryani dazzles with egg-white ‘moti’ and rich aromas of rose water and saffron—crafted like a gem, eaten like a feast.
Kerala’s Thalassery Biryani swaps basmati for jeerakasala rice, layering delicate chicken flavors with coconut undertones and coastal flair.