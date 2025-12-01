India’s gleaming glass bridge turns Kailasagiri Hill into a viral hotspot

Produced by: Manoj Kumar
High above Vizag’s restless shoreline, tourists describe an eerie weightlessness as the glass disappears beneath their feet. Engineers note the 40-mm triple-layered German glass can withstand fierce coastal winds—but that doesn’t stop the instinctive gasp when the valley yawns open below.
At sunrise, the skywalk becomes a shimmering stage where the Bay of Bengal glows molten gold. Photographers say the glass behaves like a “living mirror,” bending light, color, and nerves into a moment that feels almost supernatural.
Beneath the calm, transparent floor lies 40 tonnes of reinforced steel gripping the Kailasagiri cliffside. Structural experts quietly marvel at the cantilever design—50 meters jutting into thin air, defying gravity with a confidence that feels both thrilling and unsettling.
Locals report a sudden surge of footfall on Kailasagiri Hill, where the new attraction has turned the once-serene viewpoint into Vizag’s beating tourism heart. The contrast between the peaceful greenery and the adrenaline-loaded glass edge tells its own story.
Early visitors say the controlled batches of 20–40 people heighten the suspense—each group waiting for their turn feels like contestants stepping toward a challenge. The short 10–15 minutes on the deck somehow stretches into a cinematic eternity.
Travel bloggers describe sunset on the skywalk as a “moving oil painting,” the sky sliding across the glass while the Eastern Ghats darken. The shifting coastal winds add a whisper of danger, just enough to make cameras shake and hearts race.
Tourism officials quietly call it the “new jewel of the East Coast,” but thrill-seekers insist it’s more than a viewpoint—it’s a rite of passage. The sense of floating a thousand feet above the sea has already sparked viral reels and trembling laughter.
Visitors recount how sudden gusts create a faint hum beneath the tempered glass, a reminder of how exposed the platform really is. Engineers assure its safety, yet the sound itself becomes part of the drama—nature tapping on the edges of human ambition.
Stand on the glass and the world divides in two: the city’s metallic bustle on one side, the infinite blue of the Bay on the other. Travellers say the stark contrast makes the skywalk feel like a border between two different versions of India.