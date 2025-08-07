India’s great escape: The best treks to pair with Dussehra, Diwali, and winter

Kedarkantha Calling

Snow-swept trails, pine forests, and glowing campsites—this winter trek is a December wonderland for beginners who want that first Himalayan high.

Har Ki Dun Dreams

Walk through a valley where gods are said to roam. Golden meadows, rivers, and wooden villages make this a cultural and scenic stunner.

Dayara Bugyal Daze

Imagine Alpine meadows blanketed in snow with mountain views that stretch for days. This December trek is short, sweet, and straight-up magical.

Rupin Rush

Cross from lush to rugged as you scale waterfalls, cliff-hugging trails, and one thrilling high-altitude pass. October never felt this epic.

Hampta Drama

Start in green paradise, end in cold desert. This trek’s post-monsoon mood swing from Kullu to Lahaul makes it one of India’s most cinematic routes.

Prashar Spell

A secret lake with a floating island? Yep. This short Himachal hike delivers sweeping views, mystery, and serenity—in just a weekend.

Deoriatal Glow-Up

One trek, many terrains: shimmering lakes, forested trails, and Himalayan giants like Trishul staring back at you. A must-do before winter deepens.

Nanda Devi Pulse

For serious trekkers, this one’s sacred. Roam the wild heart of Kumaon with the mighty Nanda Devi rising in silent, surreal majesty.

Triund Nights

Easiest way to feel sky-high? Hike up from McLeod Ganj and camp under stars with Dhauladhar peaks glowing like festival lanterns.
