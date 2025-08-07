India’s great escape: The best treks to pair with Dussehra, Diwali, and winter

Produced by: Mohsin Shaikh
Snow-swept trails, pine forests, and glowing campsites—this winter trek is a December wonderland for beginners who want that first Himalayan high.
Walk through a valley where gods are said to roam. Golden meadows, rivers, and wooden villages make this a cultural and scenic stunner.
Imagine Alpine meadows blanketed in snow with mountain views that stretch for days. This December trek is short, sweet, and straight-up magical.
Cross from lush to rugged as you scale waterfalls, cliff-hugging trails, and one thrilling high-altitude pass. October never felt this epic.
Start in green paradise, end in cold desert. This trek’s post-monsoon mood swing from Kullu to Lahaul makes it one of India’s most cinematic routes.
A secret lake with a floating island? Yep. This short Himachal hike delivers sweeping views, mystery, and serenity—in just a weekend.
One trek, many terrains: shimmering lakes, forested trails, and Himalayan giants like Trishul staring back at you. A must-do before winter deepens.
For serious trekkers, this one’s sacred. Roam the wild heart of Kumaon with the mighty Nanda Devi rising in silent, surreal majesty.
Easiest way to feel sky-high? Hike up from McLeod Ganj and camp under stars with Dhauladhar peaks glowing like festival lanterns.