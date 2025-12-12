Instagram 2025 Recap: Trends that ruled the feeds

Produced by: Aishwarya Panda

Instagram’s Year-in-Review 2025 report reveals top “cultural moments, conversations, and creators” that shaped India’s feed.

Instagram 2025 trends

Cricket Moments

Champions Trophy win, RCB’s IPL win moment, Women’s World Cup win, and Virat Kohli’s Test retirement

Cultural Crossover

Hanumankind at Coachella, Indian celebrities like SRK attending Met Gala, Kolhapuri chappals became a new luxury, and A.R. Rahman attends global runways

Global Fandoms

Ed Sheeran’s India tour, Nicki Minaj's pose, Taylor Swift’s engagement, or Cristiano Ronaldo’s engagement

Viral Personalities

Mona Lisa at the Mahakumbh, “croissant” as “Prashant”, Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent controversy, Sudhanshu Shukla space station trip

Viral moments

Coldplay concert viral moment, Labubus, Langdi step by Veer Pahariya, 90-hour work week debate, Vishal Mega Mart meme

Nostalgia Trends

Wake Up Sid, Rockstar songs, YJHD’s Bunny, lo-fi digi-cam aesthetic
Related Stories

India’s gleaming glass bridge turns Kailasagiri Hill into a viral hotspot China’s deep-sea gamble: a bold new bid to catch the universe’s quietest signals How Miss Universe 2025 Winner Fátima Bosch Turned a Crowning Into a Global Reckoning This plant list is going viral for one reason: people say they’re finally sleeping