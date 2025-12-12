Instagram 2025 Recap: Trends that ruled the feeds

Produced by: Aishwarya Panda
Instagram’s Year-in-Review 2025 report reveals top “cultural moments, conversations, and creators” that shaped India’s feed.
Champions Trophy win, RCB’s IPL win moment, Women’s World Cup win, and Virat Kohli’s Test retirement
Hanumankind at Coachella, Indian celebrities like SRK attending Met Gala, Kolhapuri chappals became a new luxury, and A.R. Rahman attends global runways
Ed Sheeran’s India tour, Nicki Minaj's pose, Taylor Swift’s engagement, or Cristiano Ronaldo’s engagement
Mona Lisa at the Mahakumbh, “croissant” as “Prashant”, Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent controversy, Sudhanshu Shukla space station trip
Coldplay concert viral moment, Labubus, Langdi step by Veer Pahariya, 90-hour work week debate, Vishal Mega Mart meme
Wake Up Sid, Rockstar songs, YJHD’s Bunny, lo-fi digi-cam aesthetic