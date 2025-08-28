Insurance nightmare: The 9 dog breeds labeled ‘high risk’ in 2025

Produced by: Manoj Kumar

Pit Bull Power

With 60% of fatal U.S. bites linked to them, Pit Bulls top the danger charts—thanks to muscle, pain tolerance, and often, negligent owners.

Rottweiler Rage

Massive, loyal, and deadly when mishandled—Rottweilers are second only to Pit Bulls in fatal incidents worldwide.

Shepherd Strikes

Built for battle, German Shepherds are brilliant protectors—but that sharp instinct can turn dangerous without tight control.

Bulldog Bruiser

Don’t let the name fool you—American Bulldogs can be explosive, with raw power that’s tough to manage without training.

Mastiff Might

Bullmastiffs combine fearlessness with force. Left untrained, they become ticking time bombs in the wrong hands.

Husky Havoc

Behind the blue eyes: a wild streak. Huskies’ prey drive and energy have led to a surprising number of attacks.

Doberman Danger

Once bred to protect, Dobermans are sleek, sharp, and strong. Territorial instincts make them unpredictable under stress.

Chow Chow Charge

Fluffy doesn’t mean friendly. Chow Chows are moody and fiercely protective—a risky mix for unprepared owners.

Boxer Blowouts

Energetic and powerful, Boxers can flip aggressive if poorly socialized. Their bite? More brutal than you'd think.
